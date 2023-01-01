$32,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 6 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10489614

10489614 Stock #: P1641

P1641 VIN: 2T3W1RFV8KC024741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,616 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.