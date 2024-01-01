$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD TRAIL - SofTex Seats - Cooled Seats
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD TRAIL - SofTex Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,057KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV5KC004750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1784
- Mileage 72,057 KM
Vehicle Description
SofTex Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 72,057 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD TRAIL. Built for the roads less traveled, this RAV4 TRAIL comes with an impressive array of features such as dynamic torque vectoring all-wheel drive, a power sunroof, wireless charging, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, heated and cooled SofTex seats, a heated leather steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, Multi-Terrain driver select modes, power heated mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning, downhill assist plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Softex Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
SofTex Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2019 Toyota RAV4