2019 Toyota RAV4

59,857 KM

Details Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE XSE PACKAGE

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE XSE PACKAGE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,857KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV1KW033326

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,857 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

613-225-1212

2019 Toyota RAV4