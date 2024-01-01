Menu
All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth and windshield wiper de-icer!

2019 Toyota RAV4

130,914 KM

Details Description

$26,207

+ tax & licensing
AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | ALLOYS

AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
130,914KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7KC019089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,914 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth and windshield wiper de-icer!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
