$26,207+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | ALLOYS
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,207
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,914 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth and windshield wiper de-icer!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500