11930966

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Used
111,997KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV3KW043896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1234
  • Mileage 111,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with our 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited, presented in a striking white finish with a luxurious black leather interior. With 112,000 km on the clock, this SUV combines sophistication with functionality, making it a perfect choice for discerning drivers seeking both style and reliability.
This RAV4 Limited edition offers top-of-the-line features that cater to comfort and convenience. The pristine white exterior is sure to turn heads, while the premium black leather interior envelops passengers in comfort and elegance. As a Limited model, it comes equipped with advanced technology, including an intuitive navigation system, enhanced safety features, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system to keep you connected and entertained on every journey.
Perfect for families or anyone in need of a dependable and versatile vehicle, this RAV4 is designed to handle everything from urban commutes to weekend adventures with ease. Its robust engine and all-wheel-drive capability ensure outstanding performance under various driving conditions.
Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we provide financing options for all credit types and welcome trades. Visit our website to learn more and make this exquisite 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited yours today with AutoAgents.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

