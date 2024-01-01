$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD Easy Finance
2019 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD Easy Finance
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,997KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3D1RFV3KW043896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1234
- Mileage 111,997 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with our 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited, presented in a striking white finish with a luxurious black leather interior. With 112,000 km on the clock, this SUV combines sophistication with functionality, making it a perfect choice for discerning drivers seeking both style and reliability.
This RAV4 Limited edition offers top-of-the-line features that cater to comfort and convenience. The pristine white exterior is sure to turn heads, while the premium black leather interior envelops passengers in comfort and elegance. As a Limited model, it comes equipped with advanced technology, including an intuitive navigation system, enhanced safety features, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system to keep you connected and entertained on every journey.
Perfect for families or anyone in need of a dependable and versatile vehicle, this RAV4 is designed to handle everything from urban commutes to weekend adventures with ease. Its robust engine and all-wheel-drive capability ensure outstanding performance under various driving conditions.
Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we provide financing options for all credit types and welcome trades. Visit our website to learn more and make this exquisite 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited yours today with AutoAgents.
This RAV4 Limited edition offers top-of-the-line features that cater to comfort and convenience. The pristine white exterior is sure to turn heads, while the premium black leather interior envelops passengers in comfort and elegance. As a Limited model, it comes equipped with advanced technology, including an intuitive navigation system, enhanced safety features, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system to keep you connected and entertained on every journey.
Perfect for families or anyone in need of a dependable and versatile vehicle, this RAV4 is designed to handle everything from urban commutes to weekend adventures with ease. Its robust engine and all-wheel-drive capability ensure outstanding performance under various driving conditions.
Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we provide financing options for all credit types and welcome trades. Visit our website to learn more and make this exquisite 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited yours today with AutoAgents.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S CPO warranty, Easy Finance 32,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 117,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab Black Pack, 302a, Leather, Sport, Easy Financing 48,680 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2019 Toyota RAV4