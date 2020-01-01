Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay!



The all new 2019 RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Introducing the all new 2019 RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the all new RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this new SUV is still true to its roots of capability. Even if you decide to go with the hybrid drivetrain, don't expect this champion of all weather, all road to disappoint. The all new RAV4 is better than ever. This low mileage SUV has just 17452 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This base model RAV4 has some impressive features. A 7 inch display with USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, GPS subscription service, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker sound system give you all the connectivity you need in the modern world. A steering wheel with audio controls, heated bucket seats, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, rear view camera, and keyless entry give you all the comfort you could need. For safety and convenience, you get an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals and blind spot convex spotters, automatic highbeams, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Collision Warning.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/







At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Apple CarPlay Additional Features Rear View Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring

Lane Keep Assist

Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.