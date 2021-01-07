Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

17,771 KM

Details Description Features

$28,569

+ tax & licensing
$28,569

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD ONLY 17,000km | SAFETY SENSE

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD ONLY 17,000km | SAFETY SENSE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,569

+ taxes & licensing

17,771KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6616376
  Stock #: 210169
  VIN: 2T3B1RFV9KW028634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 17,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 17,000 KM!!! Super clean and very well appointed: Blind Spot Detection System, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, heated seats, rear view camera, roof rails, tinted glass, power group, air conditioning, windshield wiper de-icer, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Normal/Sport/Eco modes, Snow/Mud/Rock terrain select, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

