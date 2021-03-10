$37,326 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 1 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6730037

6730037 Stock #: 210132

210132 VIN: 2T3J1RFV9KW038351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210132

Mileage 11,180 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Tonneau Cover All Equipped Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.