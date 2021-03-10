Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

11,180 KM

$37,326

+ tax & licensing
$37,326

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL | 3500lbs towing cap. | VENTILATED SEATS

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL | 3500lbs towing cap. | VENTILATED SEATS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$37,326

+ taxes & licensing

11,180KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6730037
  Stock #: 210132
  VIN: 2T3J1RFV9KW038351

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210132
  • Mileage 11,180 KM

Only 11,000 KM!!! Stunning and ABSOLUTELY LOADED: Black leather interior w/sport orange trim, heated/cooled seats, remote starter, wireless charging, tow package, Blind Spot Detection System, Lane Keep/Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, heated leather wrapped steering, power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, sunroof, roof rails, tinted glass, full power group, dual climate control, windshield wiper de-icer, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Sport/Eco/Snow modes, terrain select, traction control, 120V outlet, cargo cover, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4wd, awd, TRAIL

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

