2019 Toyota RAV4

69,794 KM

$25,263

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LE AWD | BLIND SPOT MONITOR + PRE-CILLOSION WARNIN

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

69,794KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6777032
  Stock #: 210171
  VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KC037904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210171
  • Mileage 69,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and very well appointed AWD: Blind Spot Detection System w/rear cross traffic alert, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, rear view camera, roof rails, tinted glass, power group, air conditioning, windshield wiper de-icer, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Normal/Sport/Eco modes, Snow/Mud/Rock terrain select, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Email Car-On Auto Sales

