2019 Toyota RAV4

63,089 KM

$35,813

+ tax & licensing
$35,813

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$35,813

+ taxes & licensing

63,089KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9066733
  Stock #: P-0170
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV1KW027251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $36887 - Our Price is just $35813!

With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 63,089 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious RAV4 XLE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $286.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

