2019 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
V ery well equipped. 8 passenger option, heated seats, lane departure, collision warning, alloy wheels, dual power sliding doors, rear view camera, heated mirrors , tri-zone climate control, tinted glass, power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/SAT Radio with aux input, Bluetooth, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote start. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of Toyota vehicles and we will beat ANY advertised prices. We are Ottawa's price leader. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8