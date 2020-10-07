Menu
2019 Toyota Sienna

47,251 KM

Details Description Features

$28,563

+ tax & licensing
$28,563

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Pass | LANE DEPARTURE | COLLISION ASSIST | HE

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Pass | LANE DEPARTURE | COLLISION ASSIST | HE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,563

+ taxes & licensing

47,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211962
  • Stock #: 200872
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2KS971019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,251 KM

Vehicle Description

V ery well equipped. 8 passenger option, heated seats, lane departure, collision warning, alloy wheels, dual power sliding doors, rear view camera, heated mirrors , tri-zone climate control, tinted glass, power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/SAT Radio with aux input, Bluetooth, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote start. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of Toyota vehicles and we will beat ANY advertised prices. We are Ottawa's price leader. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4x4

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

