A rugged and reliable midsize pickup built for adventure and daily driving alike! With low kilometers, this well-maintained truck offers powerful performance, premium handling, and sporty styling. Features include a sleek tonneau cover for secure cargo storage, upgraded suspension, 17 alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, and a spacious double cab. Whether youre hitting the trails or the highway, this Tacoma delivers comfort, capability, and Toyota's legendary durability. Don't miss out — trucks this clean don't last long!

2019 Toyota Tacoma

79,829 KM

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 TRD Sport

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 TRD Sport

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,829KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1KX043348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6420
  • Mileage 79,829 KM

Vehicle Description

A rugged and reliable midsize pickup built for adventure and daily driving alike! With low kilometers, this well-maintained truck offers powerful performance, premium handling, and sporty styling. Features include a sleek tonneau cover for secure cargo storage, upgraded suspension, 17" alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, and a spacious double cab. Whether you're hitting the trails or the highway, this Tacoma delivers comfort, capability, and Toyota’s legendary durability. Don’t miss out — trucks this clean don’t last long!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852

877-517-8197
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2019 Toyota Tacoma