2019 Toyota Tacoma

75,697 KM

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

13484179

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Used
75,697KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0KX204124

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10333
  • Mileage 75,697 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

2019 Toyota Tacoma