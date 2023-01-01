2019 Toyota Tundra

$49,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 0 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10024659

10024659 Stock #: 825961

825961 VIN: 5TFAY5F19KX825961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 825961

Mileage 123,098 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Crew Cab Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.