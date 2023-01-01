$49,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 5.7L V8 LEATHER/SUEDE INT JBL SOUND NAV
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$49,950
- Listing ID: 10024659
- Stock #: 825961
- VIN: 5TFAY5F19KX825961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 825961
- Mileage 123,098 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** The benchmark has been set and has been for quite some time with the Toyota Tundra. This top of the line 2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 1794 Edition has it all and is such an amazing driving pickup! Finished in Midnight Black Metallic with contrasting brown premium leather with suede inserts, 5.7L V8, tow/haul mode, one touch four wheel drive, automatic limited slip differential, Toyota Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collsion system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, woodgrain and leather wrapped steering wheel and gearshift, chrome front bumper, power tailgate lock, AVN premium navigation, 12 speaker JBL sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, power folding mirrors, puddle lamps, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, clearance and backup sensors, 20 alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, automatic headlamps, LED headlamps, moonroof, dual zone climate control system all compliment this stunning 2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 1794 Edition. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
