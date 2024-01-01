Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED CREWMAX TRD PRO W/ 5.7L V8!! Sunroof, TRD Pro leather seats, navigation, 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass shocks, tonneau cover, skid plates, TRD-tuned off-road suspension, performance dual-exhaust, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch forged TRD alloys, Toyota heritage grille, running boards, TRD shift knob, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (9,800lb capacity), 5-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 Toyota Tundra

172,216 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Tundra

TRD PRO | LEATHER |SUNROOF |FOX SHOCKS |TRD ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tundra

TRD PRO | LEATHER |SUNROOF |FOX SHOCKS |TRD ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,216KM
VIN 5TFDY5F1XKX813508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,216 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED CREWMAX TRD PRO W/ 5.7L V8!! Sunroof, TRD Pro leather seats, navigation, 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass shocks, tonneau cover, skid plates, TRD-tuned off-road suspension, performance dual-exhaust, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch forged TRD alloys, Toyota heritage grille, running boards, TRD shift knob, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (9,800lb capacity), 5-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LOW KMS! | LEATHER |BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LOW KMS! | LEATHER |BLIND SPOT 35,487 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Traverse AWD| 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO | REMOTE START | ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Chevrolet Traverse AWD| 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO | REMOTE START | ALLOYS 76,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO | LEATHER |SUNROOF |FOX SHOCKS |TRD ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO | LEATHER |SUNROOF |FOX SHOCKS |TRD ALLOYS 172,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tundra