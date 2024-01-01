$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
TRD PRO | LEATHER |SUNROOF |FOX SHOCKS |TRD ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,216 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED CREWMAX TRD PRO W/ 5.7L V8!! Sunroof, TRD Pro leather seats, navigation, 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass shocks, tonneau cover, skid plates, TRD-tuned off-road suspension, performance dual-exhaust, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch forged TRD alloys, Toyota heritage grille, running boards, TRD shift knob, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (9,800lb capacity), 5-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
