2019 Toyota Tundra

68,744 KM

Details

$42,850

+ tax & licensing
$42,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 ALLOYS NAVI DRIVER'S ASSITS TO

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 ALLOYS NAVI DRIVER'S ASSITS TO

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$42,850

+ taxes & licensing

68,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6272112
  • Stock #: 802811
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F10KX802811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,744 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Tachometer
CD Player
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

