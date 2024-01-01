Menu
2019 Toyota Yaris

41,154 KM

Details Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN VNKKTUD35KA105326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,154 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota Yaris