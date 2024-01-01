$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Yaris
LE HATCHBACK
2019 Toyota Yaris
LE HATCHBACK
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,368KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN VNKKTUD3XKA100767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,368 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control
Enjoy Toyota's historic quality in the European styled 2019 Toyota Yaris. This 2019 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Just because you want great fuel economy doesn't mean your ride has to be boring. This 2019 Toyota Yaris is a breath of fresh air in the subcompact segment thanks to its sharp lines and modern design. Comfortable and responsive when needed, there isn't much that's missing from the perfectly packaged Toyota Yaris. When your weekends are as free as your spirit, the 2019 Yaris is your go-to ride. This sedan has 105,368 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE Hatchback. Stepping up to this sporty Yaris hatchback LE is a great choice as it comes loaded with all of the modern features you'd expect such as heated front seats, a 6.1 inch color touchscreen display featuring wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, a 4 speaker audio system and a USB input! Additional features include cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seat, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, keyless entry with power windows and door locks, Toyota's Safety Sense system that includes a low speed pre-collision system, lane departure warning and 9 air bags plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Enjoy Toyota's historic quality in the European styled 2019 Toyota Yaris. This 2019 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Just because you want great fuel economy doesn't mean your ride has to be boring. This 2019 Toyota Yaris is a breath of fresh air in the subcompact segment thanks to its sharp lines and modern design. Comfortable and responsive when needed, there isn't much that's missing from the perfectly packaged Toyota Yaris. When your weekends are as free as your spirit, the 2019 Yaris is your go-to ride. This sedan has 105,368 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE Hatchback. Stepping up to this sporty Yaris hatchback LE is a great choice as it comes loaded with all of the modern features you'd expect such as heated front seats, a 6.1 inch color touchscreen display featuring wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, a 4 speaker audio system and a USB input! Additional features include cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seat, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, keyless entry with power windows and door locks, Toyota's Safety Sense system that includes a low speed pre-collision system, lane departure warning and 9 air bags plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX 96,068 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD - Low Mileage 19,714 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Elantra GL 217,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2019 Toyota Yaris