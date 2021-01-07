Menu
2019 Toyota Yaris

12,930 KM

Details

$16,526

+ tax & licensing
$16,526

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

ONLY 12,000KM | ONE OWNER | REAR CAMERA

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

12,930KM
Used
  VIN: 3MYDLBYV3KY500023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 12,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 12,000 KMS! Great value finished in Icicle grey on black/blue fabric seats w/rear view camera, air conditioning, Smart City Brake Support, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, push button start, cruise control, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

