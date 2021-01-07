2019 Toyota Yaris

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Only 12,000 KMS! Great value finished in Icicle grey on black/blue fabric seats w/rear view camera, air conditioning, Smart City Brake Support, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, push button start, cruise control, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8