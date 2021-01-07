2019 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Digital clock Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Inside Hood Release Deluxe Wheel Covers Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

