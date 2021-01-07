Menu
2019 Toyota Yaris

36,047 KM

Details Description Features

$16,597

+ tax & licensing
$16,597

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Toyota Yaris

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE HATCHBACK | AUTO | AIR COND | SAFETY SENSE

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE HATCHBACK | AUTO | AIR COND | SAFETY SENSE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,597

+ taxes & licensing

36,047KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6616385
  • Stock #: 210172
  • VIN: VNKKTUD3XKA102048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE ECLIPSE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,047 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS & Well equipped automatic finished in Intense Blue with pre-collision system, lane departure alert, automatic headlamps, heated seats, rear view camera, power group, air conditioning, cruise control, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

