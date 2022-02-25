Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

65,135 KM

Details Description Features

$45,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,250

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI BLIS H

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI BLIS H

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 8442285
  2. 8442285
  3. 8442285
  4. 8442285
  5. 8442285
  6. 8442285
  7. 8442285
  8. 8442285
  9. 8442285
  10. 8442285
  11. 8442285
Contact Seller

$45,250

+ taxes & licensing

65,135KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8442285
  • Stock #: 616009
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA7KC616009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 616009
  • Mileage 65,135 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 46,547 KM
$36,550 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 56,177 KM
$32,550 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 52,648 KM
$48,300 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory