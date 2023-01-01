$38,211+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
HIGHLINE 3.6 AWD|7 PASS| COOLED LEATHER| PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$38,211
- Listing ID: 9932309
- Stock #: 230367
- VIN: 1V2MR2CA8KC541210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,897 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER HIGHLINE W/ 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED SECOND ROW, REMOTE START AND NAVIGATION!! Adaptive cruise control, heated leather-wrapped steering, backup camera, 18-in alloys, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, tow package, power liftgate, terrain selection, garage door opener, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
