2019 Volkswagen Atlas

64,897 KM

Details Description

$38,211

+ tax & licensing
$38,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE 3.6 AWD|7 PASS| COOLED LEATHER| PANO ROOF

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE 3.6 AWD|7 PASS| COOLED LEATHER| PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$38,211

+ taxes & licensing

64,897KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9932309
  Stock #: 230367
  VIN: 1V2MR2CA8KC541210

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 64,897 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER HIGHLINE W/ 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED SECOND ROW, REMOTE START AND NAVIGATION!! Adaptive cruise control, heated leather-wrapped steering, backup camera, 18-in alloys, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, tow package, power liftgate, terrain selection, garage door opener, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

