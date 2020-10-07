Menu
2019 Volkswagen Beetle

14,299 KM

Details Description Features

$28,459

+ tax & licensing
$28,459

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

WOLFSBURG | LEATHER | OPTIONAL STYLE PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,459

+ taxes & licensing

14,299KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6211959
  • Stock #: 200889
  • VIN: 3VWJD7AT3KM707049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Stonewashed Blue on Pepper Beige diamond stitched leather with the optional STYLE pkg. Premium 18' Disc Alloys, panoramic sunroof, Navigation, heated seats and steering, Optional Bi-Xenon headlamps, LED taillights and what a sharp looking vehicle. This little Beetle will definitely turn heads. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of extra clean and reliable SUVs and we will work harder than anyone does else to earn your business. Bonus: Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

