2019 Volkswagen Golf

70,344 KM

$29,700

+ tax & licensing
$29,700

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door ALLOYS CLOTH A/C HTD SEATS BACKUP CAM

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door ALLOYS CLOTH A/C HTD SEATS BACKUP CAM

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$29,700

+ taxes & licensing

70,344KM
Used
  Stock #: 009943
  VIN: 3VW5T7AU3KM009943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description

*** SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** In our opinion, this is the most fun you will have in a 5 door hatchback spending this little money!! European drive, fit, finish, refinement, equipment and safety features that will impress!! Finished in Pure White with contrasting dark cloth seating surfaces, 228 horses under the hood, driver profile selection, front differential lock, progressive steering, LED fog lights, hill hold assist, backup camera, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, SiriusXM radio, 17 Brooklyn alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, heated washer nozzles, rain sensing wipers, ambient interior all compliment this stunning 2018 Volkswagen GTi Autobahn with Driver's Assistance package. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

