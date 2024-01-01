Menu
<div>Adventure meets practicality in this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. With its wagon design, you get all the sporty feel of a Golf with the added space to bring everything you needperfect for road trips, errands, or just everyday life.</div><br /><div>Fuel efficiency? Youre looking at 30 mpg. Comfort? Black leather interior, heated seats, and electric adjustable seats make every drive a pleasure. The full moonroof adds a touch of luxury, letting in natural light and fresh air for an even better ride.</div><br /><div>Stay connected and safe with hands-free Bluetooth, a reverse cam, and dual-zone climate control to keep everyone comfortable. Plus, with winter rear cargo mats, youre ready to tackle the colder months while keeping your interior spotless.</div><br /><div>Ready for a car that does it all? Getting behind the wheel is easy with our fast and simple approval process. Dont waitthis Golf Alltrack wont stick around long!</div>

108,705 KM

12009244

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Used
108,705KM
VIN 3VWH17AU8KM504089

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,705 KM

Adventure meets practicality in this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. With its wagon design, you get all the sporty feel of a Golf with the added space to bring everything you needperfect for road trips, errands, or just everyday life.
Fuel efficiency? Youre looking at 30 mpg. Comfort? Black leather interior, heated seats, and electric adjustable seats make every drive a pleasure. The full moonroof adds a touch of luxury, letting in natural light and fresh air for an even better ride.
Stay connected and safe with hands-free Bluetooth, a reverse cam, and dual-zone climate control to keep everyone comfortable. Plus, with winter rear cargo mats, youre ready to tackle the colder months while keeping your interior spotless.
Ready for a car that does it all? Getting behind the wheel is easy with our fast and simple approval process. Dont waitthis Golf Alltrack wont stick around long!

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

