$22,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,705KM
VIN 3VWH17AU8KM504089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure meets practicality in this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. With its wagon design, you get all the sporty feel of a Golf with the added space to bring everything you needperfect for road trips, errands, or just everyday life.
Fuel efficiency? Youre looking at 30 mpg. Comfort? Black leather interior, heated seats, and electric adjustable seats make every drive a pleasure. The full moonroof adds a touch of luxury, letting in natural light and fresh air for an even better ride.
Stay connected and safe with hands-free Bluetooth, a reverse cam, and dual-zone climate control to keep everyone comfortable. Plus, with winter rear cargo mats, youre ready to tackle the colder months while keeping your interior spotless.
Ready for a car that does it all? Getting behind the wheel is easy with our fast and simple approval process. Dont waitthis Golf Alltrack wont stick around long!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
2019 Volkswagen Golf