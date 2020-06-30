Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

34,254 KM

Details Description

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

613-829-0606

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline - AUTO - A/C - BACK UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline - AUTO - A/C - BACK UP CAM!

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

  1. 5344823
  2. 5344823
  3. 5344823
  4. 5344823
  5. 5344823
  6. 5344823
  7. 5344823
  8. 5344823
  9. 5344823
  10. 5344823
  11. 5344823
  12. 5344823
  13. 5344823
  14. 5344823
  15. 5344823
  16. 5344823
  17. 5344823
  18. 5344823
  19. 5344823
  20. 5344823
  21. 5344823
  22. 5344823
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5344823
  • Stock #: W74X
  • VIN: 3VWG57AUXKM022871

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

34,254KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W74X
  • Mileage 34,254 KM

Vehicle Description

GOLF COMFORTLINE - AUTO - A/C - BACK UP CAMERA - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS!! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. Ex Daily Rental

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Club

2012 Toyota Yaris 5d...
 108,235 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 36,089 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 4x4 Di...
 78,527 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Club

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

Call Dealer

613-829-XXXX

(click to show)

613-829-0606

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory