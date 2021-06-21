Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

20,162 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4T S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4T S

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7409696
  2. 7409696
  3. 7409696
  4. 7409696
  5. 7409696
  6. 7409696
  7. 7409696
  8. 7409696
  9. 7409696
  10. 7409696
  11. 7409696
  12. 7409696
  13. 7409696
  14. 7409696
  15. 7409696
  16. 7409696
  17. 7409696
  18. 7409696
  19. 7409696
  20. 7409696
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,162KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7409696
  • Stock #: 01090
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU1KM015209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01090
  • Mileage 20,162 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is classified as 'rebuilt' under the Highway Traffic Act.

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Kia Optima Hybr...
 94,634 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
 160,192 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 169,590 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory