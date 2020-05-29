Menu
$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

613-829-0606

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,249KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5050659
  • Stock #: M14X
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU3KM111341
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Black beauty!! Loaded up with auto, air, power group, cruise, tilt, reverse camera, alloy wheels, heated seats, blue tooth, balance of factory warranty, and more!! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 2.99% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. Ex Daily Rental

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

