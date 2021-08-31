+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Stunning Jetta finished in Silk Blue Metallic with black leather interior, sunroof, alloy wheels, blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert, 8 infotainment screen, rear camera, dual climate control, leather wrapped steering, heated seats, 6-speed manual transmission, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Sirius XM radio, push button start, and cruise control. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned VW's and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Highline
