2019 Volkswagen Jetta

53,784 KM

$25,745

+ tax & licensing
$25,745

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$25,745

+ taxes & licensing

53,784KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8002179
  Stock #: 211432
  VIN: 3VWW57BUXKM049644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 211432
  • Mileage 53,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Jetta finished in Silk Blue Metallic with black leather interior, sunroof, alloy wheels, blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert, 8 infotainment screen, rear camera, dual climate control, leather wrapped steering, heated seats, 6-speed manual transmission, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Sirius XM radio, push button start, and cruise control. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned VW's and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Highline

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

