$25,745 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 7 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8002179

8002179 Stock #: 211432

211432 VIN: 3VWW57BUXKM049644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 211432

Mileage 53,784 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Computer Map Lights Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.