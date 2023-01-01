$CALL+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION | HTD SEATS | REAR CAMERA | CARPLAY/AUTO
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
66,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10636149
- Stock #: 231452
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX0KM010771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,700 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND 17-IN ALLOYS! Auto headlights, Bluetooth, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, full power group, cruise control and drive mode selector!
