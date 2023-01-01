Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,700 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

4MOTION | HTD SEATS | REAR CAMERA | CARPLAY/AUTO

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION | HTD SEATS | REAR CAMERA | CARPLAY/AUTO

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

66,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636149
  • Stock #: 231452
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX0KM010771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,700 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND 17-IN ALLOYS! Auto headlights, Bluetooth, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, full power group, cruise control and drive mode selector!

