2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

230,820 KM

$15,648

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN 3VV2B7AX0KM068503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,820 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE COMFORTLINE W/ NAVIGATION PACKAGE AND PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
