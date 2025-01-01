$15,648+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE AWD | PANO ROOF |LEATHER |CARPLAY |NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,820 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE COMFORTLINE W/ NAVIGATION PACKAGE AND PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
