$15,930+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$15,930
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,660KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX5KM097432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N7841B
- Mileage 167,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover Media Navigation Package, Sunroof!
Among crossover SUVs, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan stands out for its spacious and elegant interior. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 167,660 kms. It's silk blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. Upgrade to this Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline that really means comfort with full time all wheel drive, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, power liftgate, front adjustable bucket seats, proximity keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera blind spot detection sensor, pedestrian detection, front collision prevention assist with autonomous emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Discover Media Navigation Package, Sunroof.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Discover Media Navigation Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan