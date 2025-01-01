Menu
Location

Myers Automotive Group

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1

613-521-2300

Contact Seller

Used
167,660KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX5KM097432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N7841B
  • Mileage 167,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover Media Navigation Package, Sunroof!

Among crossover SUVs, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan stands out for its spacious and elegant interior. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.

The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 167,660 kms. It's silk blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. Upgrade to this Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline that really means comfort with full time all wheel drive, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, power liftgate, front adjustable bucket seats, proximity keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera blind spot detection sensor, pedestrian detection, front collision prevention assist with autonomous emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Discover Media Navigation Package, Sunroof.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html



At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Discover Media Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Hunt Club VW

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-521-XXXX

(click to show)

613-521-2300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
