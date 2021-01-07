+ taxes & licensing
A fresh trade in and a rare 7 passenger Tiguan!! Sleek design, luxury, incredible 4Motion all wheel drive and room for 7 passengers! Finished in Pure White with contrasting Titan Black Vienna leather, 4Motion all wheel drive, 18 Nizza alloy wheels, navigation, driver's seat memory system, 400 watt premium Fender sound system, heated steering wheel, interior LED ambient lighting, adaptive LED headlamps, front and rear park distance control, power tailgate, silver roof rails, Volkswagen digital cockpit, driver's assistance package, adaptive cruise control, 360 area view, lane assist, light assist, remote start, front assist autonomous emergency breaking system, fog lights, heated seats, heated washer nozzles, panoramic sunroof, SiriusXM radio, rain sensing wipers, privacy glass, pedestrian monitoring, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift, keyless access with push start button, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, hill descent control, power tailgate all compliment this stunning 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion Highline 7 passenger. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
