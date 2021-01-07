Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

26,403 KM

Details Description Features

$34,650

+ tax & licensing
$34,650

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 7 PASS DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE PKG TITAN LE

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 7 PASS DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE PKG TITAN LE

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$34,650

+ taxes & licensing

26,403KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6615479
  • Stock #: 076165
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM076165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 26,403 KM

Vehicle Description

A fresh trade in and a rare 7 passenger Tiguan!! Sleek design, luxury, incredible 4Motion all wheel drive and room for 7 passengers! Finished in Pure White with contrasting Titan Black Vienna leather, 4Motion all wheel drive, 18 Nizza alloy wheels, navigation, driver's seat memory system, 400 watt premium Fender sound system, heated steering wheel, interior LED ambient lighting, adaptive LED headlamps, front and rear park distance control, power tailgate, silver roof rails, Volkswagen digital cockpit, driver's assistance package, adaptive cruise control, 360 area view, lane assist, light assist, remote start, front assist autonomous emergency breaking system, fog lights, heated seats, heated washer nozzles, panoramic sunroof, SiriusXM radio, rain sensing wipers, privacy glass, pedestrian monitoring, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift, keyless access with push start button, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, hill descent control, power tailgate all compliment this stunning 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion Highline 7 passenger. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-XXXX

613-722-3030

