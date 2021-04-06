2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$30,999 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6976208

6976208 Stock #: 210230A

210230A VIN: 3VV2B7AX7KM039337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,501 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.