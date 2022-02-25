2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$28,577 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8329044

8329044 Stock #: PC5454AA

PC5454AA VIN: 3VV0B7AXXKM135986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # PC5454AA

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.