2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

65,765 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION | R-LINE PKG | DRIVER ASSISTANCE

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION | R-LINE PKG | DRIVER ASSISTANCE

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,765KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8380530
  • Stock #: 220309
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM131844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220309
  • Mileage 65,765 KM

Vehicle Description

This Tiguan is fully loaded with R-Line + Driver Assistance packages, 19 alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, rear/360 view camera with front + rear park assist sensors, lane assist, premium Fender audio, two-tone Titan Black & Saffrano Orange leather interior, panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote start, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, leather-wrapped heated R-Line steering wheel, memory seating system, heated seats, dual climate control, blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert, front assist, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Sirius XM radio, tinted windows, automatic headlights/fog lights, Bluetooth, and tinted windows.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

