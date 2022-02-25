$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION | R-LINE PKG | DRIVER ASSISTANCE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8380530
- Stock #: 220309
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM131844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220309
- Mileage 65,765 KM
Vehicle Description
This Tiguan is fully loaded with R-Line + Driver Assistance packages, 19 alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, rear/360 view camera with front + rear park assist sensors, lane assist, premium Fender audio, two-tone Titan Black & Saffrano Orange leather interior, panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote start, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, leather-wrapped heated R-Line steering wheel, memory seating system, heated seats, dual climate control, blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert, front assist, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Sirius XM radio, tinted windows, automatic headlights/fog lights, Bluetooth, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.