2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

47,825 KM

Details

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

47,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8763440
  • Stock #: PC5604
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX5KM198978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5604
  • Mileage 47,825 KM

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

