2019 Volvo XC40

72,308 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Volvo XC40

2019 Volvo XC40

T5 Momentum MOMENTUM PLUS LEATHER PANO ROOF BLI

2019 Volvo XC40

T5 Momentum MOMENTUM PLUS LEATHER PANO ROOF BLI

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

72,308KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9747757
  • Stock #: 086303
  • VIN: YV4162UK8K2086303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 086303
  • Mileage 72,308 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *SMETANA APPROVED *** Belgium is well known for chocolate, waffles, beer and also where the Volvo XC40 is manufactured!! One of the finest blends of drive, luxury, safety features, European fit, finish and will leave you beyond impressed!! Finished in Osmium Grey Metallic with Leather Blonde seating surfaces, LED headlamps with Thor Hammer daytime running lights, auto high beams, privacy glass, dynamic chassis, rain sensing wipers, voice control, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity audio streaming, SiriusXM radio, leather wrapped steering wheel, clean zone air quality system, Urban Grid inlays, leather gearshift knob, rear backup camera, hill decent control, hill start assist, drive mode settings, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, LED cornering fog lights, dual zone climate control, power driver's and passenger seats, interior high level illumination, driver alert control, lane keeping aid, automatic braking after collision, City Safe, run off road mitigation, run off road protection, oncoming lane mitigation, emergency crash notification, electronic stability control all compliment this stunning 2019 Volvo XC40 Momentum Plus package. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-XXXX

613-722-3030

