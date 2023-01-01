$36,800+ tax & licensing
613-722-3030
2019 Volvo XC40
T5 Momentum MOMENTUM PLUS LEATHER PANO ROOF BLI
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$36,800
- Listing ID: 9747757
- Stock #: 086303
- VIN: YV4162UK8K2086303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 72,308 KM
Vehicle Description
*** NO ACCIDENTS *SMETANA APPROVED *** Belgium is well known for chocolate, waffles, beer and also where the Volvo XC40 is manufactured!! One of the finest blends of drive, luxury, safety features, European fit, finish and will leave you beyond impressed!! Finished in Osmium Grey Metallic with Leather Blonde seating surfaces, LED headlamps with Thor Hammer daytime running lights, auto high beams, privacy glass, dynamic chassis, rain sensing wipers, voice control, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity audio streaming, SiriusXM radio, leather wrapped steering wheel, clean zone air quality system, Urban Grid inlays, leather gearshift knob, rear backup camera, hill decent control, hill start assist, drive mode settings, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, LED cornering fog lights, dual zone climate control, power driver's and passenger seats, interior high level illumination, driver alert control, lane keeping aid, automatic braking after collision, City Safe, run off road mitigation, run off road protection, oncoming lane mitigation, emergency crash notification, electronic stability control all compliment this stunning 2019 Volvo XC40 Momentum Plus package. Perfection and beyond!!
Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
