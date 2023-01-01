Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

119,023 KM

$39,958

+ tax & licensing
$39,958

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 R-DESIGN AWD| POLESTAR| 7 PASS| PANO ROOF| NAV

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 R-DESIGN AWD| POLESTAR| 7 PASS| PANO ROOF| NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$39,958

+ taxes & licensing

119,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525785
  • Stock #: 231275
  • VIN: YV4A22PM4K1437870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,023 KM

Vehicle Description

STUNNING 7 PASSENGER T6 R-DESIGN AWD W/ POLESTAR OPTIMIZATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP/360 CAMERAS W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, TOW PACKAGE AND ACTIVE BENDING LIGHTS!! Park in/out, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, lane keep, distance alert, adaptive cruise control, road sign information, collision avoidance, front & second row heated seats, heated steering, 20-in alloys, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, roof racks, quad-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver & passenger memory, power liftgate, garage door opener, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

