$39,958+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 R-DESIGN AWD| POLESTAR| 7 PASS| PANO ROOF| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$39,958
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10525785
- Stock #: 231275
- VIN: YV4A22PM4K1437870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,023 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING 7 PASSENGER T6 R-DESIGN AWD W/ POLESTAR OPTIMIZATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP/360 CAMERAS W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, TOW PACKAGE AND ACTIVE BENDING LIGHTS!! Park in/out, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, lane keep, distance alert, adaptive cruise control, road sign information, collision avoidance, front & second row heated seats, heated steering, 20-in alloys, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, roof racks, quad-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver & passenger memory, power liftgate, garage door opener, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams and Sirius XM!
