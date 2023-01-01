2019 Volvo XC90

$39,958 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 0 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525785

10525785 Stock #: 231275

231275 VIN: YV4A22PM4K1437870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.