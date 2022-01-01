Compare at $41195 - Myers Cadillac is just $39995!
LANDING MID JANUARY- ON PRE SALE NOW- 2020 ACURA TLX A SPEC AWD ELITE- RED LEATHER, NAV, SUNROOF, TWO SETS OF ALLOYS WITH WINTERS AND SUMMERS, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, 3.5 V6 WITH 300 HP!!! AUTO, A MUST SEE.
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory, 8-way power adjustable passenger's seat and adjustable head restraints
