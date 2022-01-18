$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura TLX
SH-AWD Elite A-Spec TLX ASPEC AWD ELITE RED LEATHER
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
50,121KM
Used
- Stock #: 22-7058A
- VIN: 19UUB3F81LA801496
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41195 - Myers Cadillac is just $39995!
LANDING MID JANUARY- ON PRE SALE NOW- 2020 ACURA TLX A SPEC AWD ELITE- RED LEATHER, NAV, SUNROOF, TWO SETS OF ALLOYS WITH WINTERS AND SUMMERS, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, 3.5 V6 WITH 300 HP!!! AUTO, A MUST SEE.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Systems Monitor
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
AcuraLink Assist Tracker System
Analog Appearance
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
65 L Fuel Tank
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Premium Amplifier
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Driver Assistance
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Surround View Back-Up Camera
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6 -inc: Aluminum-alloy
Tires: P245/40R19 94V
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory, 8-way power adjustable passenger's seat and adjustable head restraints
ELS Premium Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6