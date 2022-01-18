2020 Acura TLX

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 1 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8141326

8141326 Stock #: 22-7058A

22-7058A VIN: 19UUB3F81LA801496

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-7058A

Mileage 50,121 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Interior Compass Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Systems Monitor WIRELESS CHARGING 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat AcuraLink Assist Tracker System Analog Appearance Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 65 L Fuel Tank 3.52 AXLE RATIO Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Premium Amplifier Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Driver Assistance 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Surround View Back-Up Camera Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6 -inc: Aluminum-alloy Tires: P245/40R19 94V Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory, 8-way power adjustable passenger's seat and adjustable head restraints ELS Premium Audio System

