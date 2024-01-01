$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
38,198KM
VIN WA1AECF36L1098906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2020 Audi Q3 stands out for its striking design, spacious interior, and amazing tech options. This 2020 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This low mileage SUV has just 38,198 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q3's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. This Q3 Komfort packs a big punch in a desirable package with a dual row sunroof, heated leather bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, voice activated LCD touch screen infotainment with Audi smartphone interface, and a rear backup camera. This small crossover does not fall short on style with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, a chrome grille, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
