2020 Audi Q7

32,751 KM

Details Description

$61,523

+ tax & licensing
$61,523

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2020 Audi Q7

2020 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV - Low Mileage

2020 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$61,523

+ taxes & licensing

32,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10081812
  • Stock #: 23-1879A
  • VIN: WA1MXAF79LD008063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1879A
  • Mileage 32,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $63369 - Our Price is just $61523!

Few three-row luxury crossovers are as desirable as this Audi Q7. This 2020 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When designing this 2020 Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This low mileage SUV has just 32,751 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $515.34 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

