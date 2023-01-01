$61,523+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q7
PROGRESSIV - Low Mileage
32,751KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081812
- Stock #: 23-1879A
- VIN: WA1MXAF79LD008063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-1879A
- Mileage 32,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $63369 - Our Price is just $61523!
Few three-row luxury crossovers are as desirable as this Audi Q7. This 2020 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When designing this 2020 Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This low mileage SUV has just 32,751 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $515.34 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
