Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi SQ5

18,868 KM

Details Features

$65,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,977

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

Contact Seller
2020 Audi SQ5

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

Contact Seller

$65,977

+ taxes & licensing

18,868KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8371515
  • Stock #: PC5504
  • VIN: WA1A4AFYXL2029844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5504
  • Mileage 18,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Comfort Interior Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bytek Volkswagen

2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T P...
 18,868 KM
$65,977 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo V60 T6 AWD
 108,643 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 38,890 KM
$30,977 + tax & lic

Email Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

Call Dealer

613-701-XXXX

(click to show)

613-701-0137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory