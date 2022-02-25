$65,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,977
+ taxes & licensing
Bytek Volkswagen
613-701-0137
2020 Audi SQ5
2020 Audi SQ5
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
Bytek Volkswagen
1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7
613-701-0137
$65,977
+ taxes & licensing
18,868KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8371515
- Stock #: PC5504
- VIN: WA1A4AFYXL2029844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # PC5504
- Mileage 18,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Comfort Interior Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bytek Volkswagen
Bytek Volkswagen
1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7