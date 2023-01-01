$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 2-Series
M240i xDrive Coupe Low mileage / Clean CARFAX /
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
25,933KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10092351
- Stock #: L1-116
- VIN: WBA2J7C05L7E01274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,933 KM
Vehicle Description
The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
