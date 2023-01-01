2020 BMW 2-Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 9 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10092351

10092351 Stock #: L1-116

L1-116 VIN: WBA2J7C05L7E01274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # L1-116

Mileage 25,933 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.