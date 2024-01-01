$35,495+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive | MSport | Pano Roof | CarPlay
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$35,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,055KM
VIN 3MW5R7J06L8B04678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,055 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 BMW 330i xDrive | MSport | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats and Steering | Wireless Charging
Blue Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front power Seats | Rear Climate Control | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Front Heated Seats | Navigation | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Drive Mode Select | Parking Aid | Traction Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Wireless Charging Station | Rearview Camera | Forward Collision Mitigation | Lane Departure Warning | Cross Traffic Warning | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto and much more.
The 2020 BMW 330i xDrive is more than just a car; its an exhilarating driving experience. Heres why it deserves a spot in your garage:
Turbocharged Power:
Under the hood lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering a spirited 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Its not just acceleration; its a surge of adrenaline.
All-Wheel Drive Confidence:
The xDrive system ensures optimal traction in all conditions. Rain, snow, or winding roadsthe 330i xDrive handles it with poise.
Elegant Design:
From the iconic kidney grille to the sleek LED headlights, the 330i xDrive exudes sophistication.
Inside, find premium materials, comfortable seats, and intuitive controls.
Cutting-Edge Tech:
The iDrive infotainment system boasts a large touchscreen, navigation, and seamless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay.
Safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning keep you secure.
Sporty Handling:
The 330i xDrive balances comfort and agility. Its equally at home on the highway or carving through twisty roads.
This vehicle has travelled 70,055 kms
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
