2020 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 BMW 330i xDrive | MSport | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats and Steering | Wireless Charging<br/> <br/> Blue Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front power Seats | Rear Climate Control | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Front Heated Seats | Navigation | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Drive Mode Select | Parking Aid | Traction Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Wireless Charging Station | Rearview Camera | Forward Collision Mitigation | Lane Departure Warning | Cross Traffic Warning | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2020 BMW 330i xDrive is more than just a car; its an exhilarating driving experience. Heres why it deserves a spot in your garage: <br/> <br/> <br/> Turbocharged Power: <br/> Under the hood lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering a spirited 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Its not just acceleration; its a surge of adrenaline. <br/> <br/> <br/> All-Wheel Drive Confidence: <br/> The xDrive system ensures optimal traction in all conditions. Rain, snow, or winding roadsthe 330i xDrive handles it with poise. <br/> <br/> <br/> Elegant Design: <br/> From the iconic kidney grille to the sleek LED headlights, the 330i xDrive exudes sophistication. <br/> <br/> <br/> Inside, find premium materials, comfortable seats, and intuitive controls. <br/> <br/> <br/> Cutting-Edge Tech: <br/> The iDrive infotainment system boasts a large touchscreen, navigation, and seamless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay. <br/> <br/> <br/> Safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning keep you secure. <br/> <br/> <br/> Sporty Handling: <br/> The 330i xDrive balances comfort and agility. Its equally at home on the highway or carving through twisty roads. <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has travelled 70,055 kms <br/> <br/> <br/> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br/> <br/> <br/> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br/> <br/> <br/> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br/> <br/> <br/> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br/> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br/> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br/>

2020 BMW 3 Series

70,055 KM

Details Description

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive | MSport | Pano Roof | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive | MSport | Pano Roof | CarPlay

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 11552946
  2. 11552946
  3. 11552946
  4. 11552946
  5. 11552946
  6. 11552946
  7. 11552946
  8. 11552946
  9. 11552946
  10. 11552946
  11. 11552946
  12. 11552946
  13. 11552946
  14. 11552946
  15. 11552946
  16. 11552946
  17. 11552946
  18. 11552946
  19. 11552946
  20. 11552946
  21. 11552946
  22. 11552946
  23. 11552946
  24. 11552946
  25. 11552946
  26. 11552946
  27. 11552946
  28. 11552946
  29. 11552946
  30. 11552946
  31. 11552946
  32. 11552946
  33. 11552946
  34. 11552946
  35. 11552946
  36. 11552946
  37. 11552946
Contact Seller

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,055KM
VIN 3MW5R7J06L8B04678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,055 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 BMW 330i xDrive | MSport | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats and Steering | Wireless Charging

Blue Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front power Seats | Rear Climate Control | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Front Heated Seats | Navigation | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Drive Mode Select | Parking Aid | Traction Control | Panoramic Sunroof | Wireless Charging Station | Rearview Camera | Forward Collision Mitigation | Lane Departure Warning | Cross Traffic Warning | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto and much more.


The 2020 BMW 330i xDrive is more than just a car; its an exhilarating driving experience. Heres why it deserves a spot in your garage:


Turbocharged Power:
Under the hood lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering a spirited 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Its not just acceleration; its a surge of adrenaline.


All-Wheel Drive Confidence:
The xDrive system ensures optimal traction in all conditions. Rain, snow, or winding roadsthe 330i xDrive handles it with poise.


Elegant Design:
From the iconic kidney grille to the sleek LED headlights, the 330i xDrive exudes sophistication.


Inside, find premium materials, comfortable seats, and intuitive controls.


Cutting-Edge Tech:
The iDrive infotainment system boasts a large touchscreen, navigation, and seamless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay.


Safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning keep you secure.


Sporty Handling:
The 330i xDrive balances comfort and agility. Its equally at home on the highway or carving through twisty roads.


This vehicle has travelled 70,055 kms


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rev Motors

Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 | MATTE BLACK | RED INTERIOR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 | MATTE BLACK | RED INTERIOR 33,733 KM $259,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC | AWD | Pano Roof | for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC | AWD | Pano Roof | 136,948 KM $20,795 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Base | AutoPilot | 2 Sets of Wheels for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Base | AutoPilot | 2 Sets of Wheels 17,134 KM $47,479 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 3 Series