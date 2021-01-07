2020 BMW 4 Series

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Stunning Xdrive Coupe M-SPORT PKG finished in Alpine White on Black Dakota leather w/ heated sport seats, navigation, Driver memory system, Front Collison Warning, Lane keep assist, BMW Connected Drive, rear view camera, Power monitor, sunroof, 18 alloy wheels, paddle shift, full LED adaptive headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, push button start, dual climate control, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This 4 Series is BEAUTIFUL! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of BMWs and we will do everything possible to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd, coupe
