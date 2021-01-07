Menu
2020 BMW 4 Series

37,545 KM

$38,956

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

xDrive M-SPORT PKG | PREMIUM PKG |

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

37,545KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6560116
  • Stock #: 210134
  • VIN: WBA4W5C09LFH34131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Xdrive Coupe M-SPORT PKG finished in Alpine White on Black Dakota leather w/ heated sport seats, navigation, Driver memory system, Front Collison Warning, Lane keep assist, BMW Connected Drive, rear view camera, Power monitor, sunroof, 18 alloy wheels, paddle shift, full LED adaptive headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, push button start, dual climate control, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This 4 Series is BEAUTIFUL! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of BMWs and we will do everything possible to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd, coupe

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

