2020 BMW M2
Competition Coupe - Leather Seats
2020 BMW M2
Competition Coupe - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
8,200KM
VIN WBS2U7C06L7D90952
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P2393
- Mileage 8,200 KM
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!
The BMW M2 is nothing short of perfection with a high quality interior, a racer's soul and track performance wrapped in its muscular body. This 2020 BMW M2 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This rambunctious coupe is loaded of power, has extremely sharp handling and its subtle muscular styling only hints at what this compact monster can do. With extra cornering support from the BMW sport seats and a beefier M sport steering wheel to high-end carbon fiber trim, this BMW M2 has an interior that satisfies the racer in your soul. It's easy to see why the M2 is a car you become 'one' with.This low mileage coupe has just 8,200 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 405HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our M2's trim level is Competition Coupe. This M2 coupe exudes performance with a well tuned drivetrain, sport tuned suspension, and a limited slip differential powering you through those curves and bends while off-set y-spoke aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, and black trim and grille make sure you look the part. All that performance is balanced with an amazing interior complete with tech features like voice activated infotainment and navigation, Apple CarPlay, smart device integration, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth along with opulent luxury features like perforated Dakota leather upholstery, memory settings, heated M Sport seats, heated metal-look and leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, dual zone automatic climate control, and active driving assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning.
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Lumbar Support
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Extended instrument cluster
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Alcantara Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
M Sport Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Piano Black/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Online Full Service Internet Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Driving Assistant
Collision Mitigation-Front
Sport Suspension
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.46 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder M TwinPower Turbo
Proximity Key
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 245/35R19 Fr & 265/35R19 Rr Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2020 BMW M2