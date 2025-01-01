$27,950+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i M SPORTS PKG., PAN. ROOF, NAVI, BK. CAM,
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i M SPORTS PKG., PAN. ROOF, NAVI, BK. CAM,
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$27,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,665 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** One of the finer blends of car like handling, equipment, European fit, finish and versatility found on the roadways today!! Finished in Sapphire Black Metallic with black leatherette seating surfaces, M Sports package, M leather steering wheel, M aerodynamics package, driver's seat memory, sport seats, heated seats, aluminum brushed trim, navigation, smartphone integration, LED fog lights, LED headlamps, driving assistant, heated steering wheel, performance control, comfort access, backup camera, anthracite headliner all compliment this stunning 2020 BMW x1 2.8i M Sports package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales
Import Car Centre Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030