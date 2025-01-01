Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** One of the finer blends of car like handling, equipment, European fit, finish and versatility found on the roadways today!! Finished in Sapphire Black Metallic with black leatherette seating surfaces, M Sports package, M leather steering wheel, M aerodynamics package, drivers seat memory, sport seats, heated seats, aluminum brushed trim, navigation, smartphone integration, LED fog lights, LED headlamps, driving assistant, heated steering wheel, performance control, comfort access, backup camera, anthracite headliner all compliment this stunning 2020 BMW x1 2.8i M Sports package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2020 BMW X1

75,665 KM

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i M SPORTS PKG., PAN. ROOF, NAVI, BK. CAM,

12426078

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i M SPORTS PKG., PAN. ROOF, NAVI, BK. CAM,

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,665KM
VIN WBXJG9C01L5P66524

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,665 KM

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2020 BMW X1