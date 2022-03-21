$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i | NAV | F+R SENSORS | HTD STEERING
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8733281
- Stock #: 220768
- VIN: 5UXTY5C07LLT36678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220768
- Mileage 56,348 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate blend of driving dynamics and luxury in this stunning BMW X3! Features include, 19-inch alloy wheels, navigation, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, tri-zone climate control, heated seats, heated leather-wrapped steering, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, tow package, cross traffic warning, pedestrian warning, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, active blind spot detection, automatic headlights/fog lights, paddle shifters, Sport/Comfort/Eco Pro drive modes, and Sirius XM radio.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.