2020 BMW X3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 3 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8733281

8733281 Stock #: 220768

220768 VIN: 5UXTY5C07LLT36678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220768

Mileage 56,348 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.